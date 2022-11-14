Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.09 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.