Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 1,459,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 487.0 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELNF remained flat at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

