Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €22.00 at Berenberg Bank

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €33.00 ($33.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telenet Group from €21.50 ($21.50) to €20.50 ($20.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $6.53 during trading on Monday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

