Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 86.4% in October

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 10,072,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,949,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

