Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has €0.17 ($0.17) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.27) to €0.24 ($0.24) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.37) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.19.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 1.6 %

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

