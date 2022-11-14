TD Securities Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.55.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.15. 344,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 340.00.

Insider Activity

About Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

