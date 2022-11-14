TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.75.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 1.3 %

TCW opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$923.46 million and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.69.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.