TD Securities Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$221.67.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.4 %

BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$187.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 165.55. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$217.99.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

