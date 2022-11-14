TD Securities Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$21.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.27.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.61. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

