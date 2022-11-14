TD Securities Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

