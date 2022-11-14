TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,755 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $83,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,773. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

