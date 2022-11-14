Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Up 73.8% in October

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 15th total of 960,700 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,593. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

