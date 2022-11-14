Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 10,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 643,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

