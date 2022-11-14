Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

