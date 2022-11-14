Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Tapestry stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

