Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TOAC remained flat at $10.27 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,058. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,886,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

