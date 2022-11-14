TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 6.9% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 21,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,598,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.