Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Price Performance

Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura lowered Taikisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

