Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Update

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

THYCY stock remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Monday. Taiheiyo Cement has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

