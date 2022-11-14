Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Update

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance
THYCY stock remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Monday. Taiheiyo Cement has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
