Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

