Synovus Financial Corp Sells 608,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 3.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $113,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $853,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $2,053,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. 15,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,827. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.