Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $211,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,594. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

