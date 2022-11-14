Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,755,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,248 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 84.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,550,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 840,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,193,805. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.