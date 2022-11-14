Synovus Financial Corp Has $29.20 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.89. 154,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average of $264.07.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

