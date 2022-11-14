Synovus Financial Corp Has $24.27 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $178.78. 138,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

