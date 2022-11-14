Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,671 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.05. 470,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $469.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

