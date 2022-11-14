Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $251.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,710. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

