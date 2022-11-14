Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.22. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

