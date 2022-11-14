Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

