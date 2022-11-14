Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWMAY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 87,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.43. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The business had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

