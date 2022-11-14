Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.43 on Friday, reaching SEK 15.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 22.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 13.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 180.13.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

