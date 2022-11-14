Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 40.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $41.68 million and $1.63 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,762,965,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,348,928 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

