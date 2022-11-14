Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,758,409,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,295,330,353 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

