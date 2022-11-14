SVB Leerink Increases Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $62.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $14,184,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

