SVB Leerink Increases Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $62.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.
HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.