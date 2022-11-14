Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Positive

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $850.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $510.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.15.
ASML Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $572.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.41.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
