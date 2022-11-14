Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Position Reduced by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.59% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

