Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the third quarter worth $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Stock Performance

Shares of STRE remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,174. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

