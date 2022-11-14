Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) vs. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Financial Review

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.92 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.71 NeoGames $50.46 million 7.63 $4.65 million ($0.79) -22.15

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -172.21% -35.65% -33.21% NeoGames -19.99% 3.63% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Super League Gaming and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of NeoGames shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than NeoGames.

Summary

NeoGames beats Super League Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

