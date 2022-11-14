Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.67. 9,694,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 27.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

