Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of STRM opened at $1.77 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
