Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STRM opened at $1.77 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.