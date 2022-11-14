Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of STRM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

