StockNews.com Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

LCNB Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCNB Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in LCNB during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.