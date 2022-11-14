StockNews.com Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
LCNB Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.71.
LCNB Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LCNB (LCNB)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.