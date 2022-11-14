StockNews.com Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,323.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,273.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,420.46.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

