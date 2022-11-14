StockNews.com Downgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
B2Gold Price Performance
B2Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07.
B2Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.