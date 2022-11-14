StockNews.com Downgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.