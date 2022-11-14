StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG opened at $2.96 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

