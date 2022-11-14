StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.