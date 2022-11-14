Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNEFF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

