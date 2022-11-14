Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.06. 452,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

