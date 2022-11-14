Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:BX traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.00. 123,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

