Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,967 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

